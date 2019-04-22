The Timberwolves are set to begin the next process in their search for a new president of basketball operations this week, as interviews will begin with four candidates, a source told the Star Tribune.

The Wolves will be speaking with those they have identified as a potential fit since owner Glen Taylor announced that the team would hire for the position on April 10. A source said the interview process is expected to last seven to 10 days, with the candidates all coming to Minnesota over that time frame.

Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune, will be involved in the process and will have the final say over who is hired. Taylor has also tasked Wolves CEO Ethan Casson with assembling a group of executives who have helped identify candidates with diverse backgrounds and will also play a role in the interview process, a source said.

Two of the candidates who will interview have had previous ties to the organization, two haven’t. Those who have played or worked in Minnesota include Nuggets assistant general manager Calvin Booth, who spent four years with the team and was its director of pro personnel before leaving for Denver in 2017. Booth’s talents in player development helped the Nuggets earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this season.

Another candidate, Chauncey Billups, is a former Wolves player who currently works as an analyst for ESPN. Billups played two of his 17 seasons in Minnesota from 2000-02 but has never held a front-office position. He previously spoke with the Cavaliers about joining their front office.

The other candidates include Houston vice president Gersson Rosas and Nets assistant general manager Trajan Langdon. Rosas has helped General Manager Daryl Morey turn the Rockets into a Western Conference power. In 2013, he took the GM job with the Mavericks but resigned after three months when he didn’t get as much control over Dallas’ basketball operations as he wanted, but he has returned to Houston and helped the Rockets reach the Western Conference finals last season.

Langdon, a former Duke standout who played three seasons with Cleveland, has been the Nets’ assistant GM since 2016. Langdon previously worked as a scout in San Antonio and in Cleveland as director of player administration. The Nets defied expectations before the season by making the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, where they are facing the 76ers.

The Wolves did identify a fifth candidate in the process, Clippers GM Michael Winger. However, Winger, who helped the Clippers trade Blake Griffin last season and Tobias Harris this season while still helping mold a team that made the playoffs, will be staying in Los Angeles, a source confirmed Sunday.