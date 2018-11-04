Bill "Boom Boom" Brown, a standout running back for the Vikings and a member of the team’s Ring of Honor, died Sunday at age 80.

Brown made four Pro Bowls during his 13 seasons with the Vikings. He had been in declining health for the past several years.

The burly fullback was a second round (20th overall) choice of the Bears in 1961 out of the University of Illinois. He was traded to the Vikings for a fourth-round choice following that season.

Brown is fourth in team history in rushing yards with 5,757 and had 52 career touchdowns.