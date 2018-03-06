Sam Nunberg, an advisor to President Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, said Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller may have something on the president.

“I think that he may have done something during the election,” Nunberg said of President Trump during a rambling 20-minute interview with MSNBC, adding that he didn’t “know that for sure.”

Nunberg’s comments came after The Washington Post reported he had been subpoenaed to appear in front of a grand jury as part of Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s role in the election. Nunberg told the Post he did not plan on complying with Mueller’s subpoena.

“Let him arrest me,” he told the paper.

Nunberg, who was fired from the Trump campaign in 2015 after a old social media post came to light that included a racial slur, later told Tur during a live interview that it would be “funny” if he were arrested for failing to comply. He referenced Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, both of whom also worked for Trump at different points during the campaign.

“Why does Bob Mueller need to see my emails when I send Roger and Steve clips and we talk about how much we hate people?” Nunberg asked.

“I’m not going to cooperate when they want me to come into a grand jury for them to insinuate that Roger Stone was colluding with Julian Assange,” he told Tur. “Roger is my mentor. Roger is like family to me. I’m not going to do it.”

Reached by phone, Stone told TheWrap: “Sam Nunberg speaks only for himself.”

After his interview with Tur, Nunberg jumped on the air with CNN for an equally bizarre exchange with Jake Tapper, in which he said that he believed former adviser Carter Page colluded with the Kremlin.

“I believe Carter Page was colluding with the Russian,” he said.

BREAKING: Ex-Trump Aide Sam Nunberg just said “Carter Page was colluding with the Russians.” Jake Tapper stopped to make sure he heard Nunberg clearly & Nunberg repeated “yes I believe Carter Page was colluding with the Russians.” #TrumpColluded pic.twitter.com/FREGekRa8u

— Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 5, 2018

Nunberg also dismissed the notion that he was involved in some sort of a conspiracy with the Trump campaign following his dismissal, claiming that if he were in charge of the campaign, he would have brought Bill Clinton’s “illegitimate, black child” to the presidential debate.

“Trust me, we weren’t colluding with Trump,” Nunberg said, referring to himself and Stone. “If Roger and me were there, Katy, we would have had the Benghazi parents there at the first debate, we would had had Bill Clinton’s illegitimate black child there at the second debate, and we would have had the women there,” he said, referring to women who accused the former president of sexual misconduct.

During the 2016 presidential election, an old, unproven tabloid story accusing Clinton of fathering a “love child” with a black prostitute was resurrected.

The White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. But White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Monday that Nunberg is “incorrect” about his assertion that Mueller could have something.

This isn’t the first time Nunberg has raised eyebrows with a TV interview. Last week, he called presidential adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner a “weak link” who has done “nefarious things.” And in January, he called Trump an “idiot” and a “complete pain in the ass to work for.”

JUST NOW:

Katy Tur:



"Do you think that [Robert Mueller's investigators] have something on the president?"

Sam Nunberg:



"I think they may. I think that he may have done something during the election" pic.twitter.com/6n7PFzMoAX

— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 5, 2018

Roger Stone to me:

"Sam Nunberg speaks only for himself"

— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 5, 2018

