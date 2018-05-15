The Lynx waived two players, rookie guard Carlie Wagner and forward Jillian Alleyne, on Tuesday.

Wagner was drafted by the Lynx in the third round this spring. The former high school star at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School, Wagner played at the University of Minnesota, where she finished as the school’s third all-time leading scorer behind Whalen and Rachel Banham.

Wagner impressed Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve with her toughness and coachability in camp. But, given the team’s veteran depth at guard, making the team was a difficult proposition from the start.

The moves reduce the Lynx roster to the league-maximum 12 players. But, with salary cap restrictions, the team will likely start the season with 11, leaving one more move to be made before Sunday’s opener against the Los Angeles Sparks at Target Center.

The team’s current roster includes starters Seimone Augustus, Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Reserves include guards Tanisha Wright, Danielle Robinson, Alexis Jones, forwards Lynetta Kizer, Endy Miyem and Cecelia Zandalasini and center Temi Fagbenle.

The final cut will likely revolve around the backup position at power forward, with Kizer working through soreness in her SI joint.

Miyam and Zandalasini, their European commitments finished, are expected at the team’s facility later Tuesday.