



Michael Floyd embraced the Lombardi Trophy with a kiss caught on camera after New England rallied to win Super Bowl LI.

The former Cretin-Derham Hall star shared the special moment on social media and wrote “Talk about a 180. #believeinyourself.”

Some fans responded by showing their displeasure for Floyd’s "180" turnaround. Sunday on ESPN Radio’s “Weekend Observations,” he expressed his regret for the DUI arrest that ultimately led him to New England where he became a world champion.

“Random people just say the most crazy things, probably most of them were Arizona people,” Floyd said. “They just think I’m not sorry for what I did, or I disrespected Arizona. All I can say is I made a mistake. I’m sorry for what I did. I’m moving forward. I think some people didn’t want me to be successful. I think that’s just life. I think there are a lot of people out there that don’t want people to succeed. You just have to make the best of it. For me, I got on a team that loved me and I was actually successful.”





The wide receiver was claimed by New England after Arizona released Floyd following the Dec. 12 DUI arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz. He played a minimal role during the team’s final two regular-season games and postseason run, yet went from losing his job to Super Bowl champion in less than 60 days.

Floyd was a healthy inactive for the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime victory against Atlanta, but still got the opportunity to celebrate with his new teammates.

“I made a dumb decision to drive,” Floyd said. “I thought I was OK and I fell asleep and I think the whole world knows what happened after that. It’s a dumb decision by an individual, you learn from it and move on.”

Floyd was found asleep at the wheel of his car in an intersection around 3 a.m., just hours after the Cardinals returned from a loss at Miami. His blood was drawn reportedly more than an hour after his car was first spotted and tests revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.217. That is more than twice the legal limit in Arizona. If convicted of what is referred to as "super extreme DUI," Floyd could face a sentence of 45 days in jail, pay several finals and be required to install an ignition interlock device on his car.

Floyd was also arrested for a DUI in March 2011, just a month before Arizona drafted him with the 13th overall pick.

He tweeted before Sunday’s interview, “I just realized ppl are really mad that I got a ring. I thought everyone would be happy for me. Oh well. I’m a champion!!”

One of Floyd's supporters from his home state, CJ Reindl, tweeted an asterisk next to "some people" and wrote, "Congrats on winning a ring man. I live in MN and we're happy for you here."

Larry Fitzgerald, Floyd’s former Cardinals teammate and fellow Minnesota product, tweeted back “Block out the noise and hurry back so I can get some of that playoff money on the golf course.”

Floyd expressed in the ESPN interview he was hurt and surprised that he was released by Arizona.

“I knew something was going to happen, but I did not actually think I was going to get released at all,” he said. “When I did, obviously because of the decision that I made, they made that decision. I went home from work and I felt bad about everything. I felt bad from the beginning, knowing I was in trouble, and I knew there was going to be some punishment. I just felt terrible.”

The former Notre Dame star and 2012 first-round draft pick said he would have liked to spend his whole career in Arizona, but now could be onto his third team this offseason when he will be a free agent. Floyd has 246 career receptions, 3,781 yards and 24 touchdowns.

"If I could go back, definitely I would love to be where I was,” Floyd said. He would also like return to New England.

“It was all positive things once I got there," he said. "The whole team took me in like I’ve been playing there since Week 1. The whole team is positive and encouraging people."