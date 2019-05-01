WASHINGTON — Former Minnesota congressman Erik Paulsen has been named honorary co-chair of an alliance trying to get the Senate and House to pass a new U.S. trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

President Donald Trump has proposed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, better known as NAFTA.

In a news release that announced his affiliation, Paulsen said he was “thrilled to join the Pass USMCA Coalition,” a collection of trade groups and businesses urging approval of the deal. Paulsen called for quick passage of the trade agreement because it would “strengthen America’s economy and boost opportunities for American workers.”

During his time in the House of Representatives Paulsen was a staunch defender of free trade and multination trade deals. He also helped lead a Congressional trade caucus. Paulsen lost a bid for re-election last fall to Dean Phillips, a Democrat.

The USMCA faces opposition in the Democrat-controlled House. As long as it remains in limbo, certain financial incentives negotiated into the agreement cannot take affect.