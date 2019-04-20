Emergency responders are on the scene of an apparent house explosion on St. Paul’s West Side, authorities confirmed Saturday afternoon.
The blast reportedly occurred in a house in the 600 block of Hall Avenue, a few blocks from Humboldt High School, the Riverview neighborhood.
There was no word on whether anyone has been hurt.
A Star Tribune reporter and photographer are headed to the scene. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
While hackers threaten 2020 election systems, politics intrude on security fixes
As 2020 looms, Minnesota hasn't touched federal money to ward off hackers.
St. Paul
Emergency responders are on the scene of house explosion in St. Paul
The blast reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
West Metro
Ice-out declared on Lake Minnetonka, close to normal date
Unlike 2018's record late date, this year's date was about average, officials said.
Local
Questions still shadow 1891 hanging in Redwood County
Just before the black hood was drawn over his face, a doomed man faced the crowd that gathered at 5 a.m. to witness the only…
Local
Sub-river water tunnel illustrates feats of modern engineering
Minneapolis will employ a boring machine to drill a 5-foot corridor deep beneath the Mississippi River.