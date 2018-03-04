An elderly East Bethel man was followed home by another driver last Friday and assaulted in what the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road-rage incident.

“The victim sustained multiple face fractures and several lacerations requiring many stitches,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Derek Peters said authorities were not releasing the name of the victim right now, but a picture of the victim’s face, showing some of his injuries, was posted on the department’s Facebook page.

It said that the incident began about 8 p.m. Friday in Ham Lake near Broadway and Lexington Avenue, and continued onto westbound Crosstown Avenue.

The victim had to brake suddenly to avoid a traffic situation in front of him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“This angered the driver behind him who began to drive aggressively and taunt the victim on the roadway,” the posting said. “The victim had thought the other driver backed off, and he went home.”

However, when he got home, the victim said the driver beat him repeatedly about the face and head. The beating continued for about a minute after which the suspect allegedly asked the victim if he had “had enough.”

The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a white male, about 35 years old, six feet or taller with short hair, possibly a “buzzed’ style. He was reportedly wearing a longer length leather coat or jacket. The Sheriff’s Office said it was quite likely that the suspect had an injured hand.

The suspect is believed to be driving a newer, dark silver/gray vehicle with LED headlights and a line of LED lights just below the headlights. It is possible he was driving a Mustang or similar car.

“Anyone who would brutally attack a senior citizen in this manner is a clear danger to the public,” the office said in its post.

People with information about the case have been urged to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212 or leave an anonymous tip on the Sheriff’s Office website.