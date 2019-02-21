At the risk of making celebrants pout, organizers of the 40th annual International Eelpout Festival are concerned about how safe the ice is on Leech Lake and have put limits on vehicles driving onto part of the lake starting Friday.

Vehicle traffic on part of the Cass County lake will be restricted to snowmobiles and smaller all-terrain vehicles classified as Class 1 or 2, festival officials announced this week.

The limits on Minnesota's third-largest lake begin at 3 p.m. Friday and will be enforced until 8 a.m. Sunday, said Sheriff Tom Burch. Last year, conditions were more receptive, meaning no vehicle restrictions were imposed.

Any violators among the many thousands of attendees will be ticketed and towed, the sheriff warned.

"There is heavy snow and flooding, including slush and water on the ice, and a large volume of vehicle and icehouse traffic is expected," Burch said in a statement. "Event and participant safety are our number one priority."

Burch said the restricted area on the lake will be marked and there is a map showing this area on the festival's website.

Ice conditions have been monitored all week leading up to Friday's festival kickoff, and "if conditions require," Burch's statement continued, "further restrictions or closures will be implemented and enforced."

The tongue-in-cheek festival was started in 1979 as a way to boost tourism. The eelpout is a bottom-dwelling fish considered so disgusting that anglers often cut their lines rather than handle the slimy, snakelike creature.

Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Along with ice fishing, attendees enjoy live music, a fish fry, various games with eelpout, chain-saw carving and other entertainment.