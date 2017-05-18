Thursday has been a day of vetoes and budget brinkmanship at the Capitol.

Gov. Mark Dayton nixed a Republican plan that would have overhauled Minnesota’s troubled teacher licensing system, infuriating lawmakers who worked on it for months.

“We’ve been blindsided by this veto,” said Rep. Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton. “That’s very disappointing after the thousand hours we spent working on this.”

The DFL governor, however, said he would not sign off on reforms that would cost millions of dollars to implement unless the funding was included in the bill. Erickson said the intention was to include the money in the separate education budget bill.

The measure was drafted with bipartisan input, including Dayton’s education commissioner, and the Legislature approved it on Tuesday with a handful of DFL votes. But Dayton in his veto letter raised concerns about how the Legislature would pay for the new reforms. DFLers also raised questions about whether some of the newly licensed educators would be able to unionize, and the DFL-aligned teacher’s union Education Minnesota opposed the proposal.

“I strongly believe any proposal with a fiscal impact must also include the requisite funding,” Dayton wrote, noting that it would cost an estimated $3.4 million to set up the new Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board and new four-tiered licensing system that could cover everyone from the most highly educated and experienced teachers down to community experts who come into schools to teach specific skills.

Dayton and the Republican leaders of the House and Senate were also stalled Thursday in talks meant to finalize the state’s two-year, roughly $46 billion budget. After trading small concessions earlier in the week, the negotiations broke into squabbles late Wednesday over a spending, tax cuts and transportation offer that Dayton framed as giving both sides half of what they want. Republicans took issue with that characterization, leaving the two sides in a familiar spot: fighting publicly over who was being more honest about the numbers.

The legislative session ends at midnight on Monday. If lawmakers and Dayton haven’t finalized a new budget by then, a special session will be necessary in order to keep state government operating after the current fiscal year ends on June 30.

Unlike the atmosphere at the Legislature, the skies should be friendlier for Minnesotans next year.

Minnesotans will be able to board a plane with their driver’s license in hand, rather than a passport. Dayton signed legislation Thursday that will bring Minnesota driver’s licenses in line with upgraded federal security standards.

Minnesota was the last state in the nation to adopt the new Real ID standards and if the Legislature hadn’t done so, airports would have stopped accepting Minnesota driver’s licenses as valid identification next January.

“I am very pleased that the Legislature has finally passed this critical bipartisan measure, which will allow Minnesotans to continue to board airplanes, and access federal facilities, with a compliant driver’s license,” Dayton wrote Thursday morning.

The House and Senate overwhelmingly approved the legislation on Wednesday, despite the concerns of a handful of lawmakers who considered Real ID a government overreach.