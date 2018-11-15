More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Now America is hearing what Michelle Obama really thinks
Appropriately guarded as first lady, she launches a new chapter.
Gregg Larson
As we decide on charitable giving, whom can we trust? Here's some help
A number of entities offer valuable information. So please do your homework, and give back, give generously and give wisely.
Jim Triggs
Counterpoint: One answer to a decline in churchgoing? Parents
Developing a spiritual life is a discipline that takes effort. Our father and mother helped instill it even as we voiced objections.
Letters
Readers write: Concussion settlements, legalizing marijuana, gun rights, worst toys, Afghanistan, Amazon, election maps
It's a step, but the amounts seem so inadequate for the injuries.
