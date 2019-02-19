To see a collection of work by Star Tribune editorial cartoonist Steve Sack, click here.
To see some other syndicated cartoons we’ve published, click here.
More From Opinion
D.J. Tice
Guaranteed income, no work required. Does it work?
Finland gave it a test run. The results were "disappointing."
Dean Zimmermann
Say what? Not every unfortunate utterance stems from intentional bigotry
We'd do well to remember that we're all learning, all of the time, writes former Minneapolis City Council Member Dean Zimmermann.
Jacob Frey and Phillipe Cunningham
Minneapolis development and economic equity: Upper Harbor Terminal can be a national model
A City Council committee should advance a concept plan, write Mayor Jacob Frey and Council Member Phillipe Cunningham. It's a starting point for the North Side, they add, and deeper community collaboration is baked into the next phase.
Multiple authors
Next up at University of Minnesota: Selection of four regents. Value merit, resist politics.
Those in the role must be able to both oversee and support the U's president. The process already in place to identify such people has worked well.
