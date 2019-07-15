Geronimo Energy, one of Minnesota’s most prominent renewable energy developers, has been sold to British utility company for $100 million.

In conjunction with the deal completed Monday, National Grid is also paying $125 million for a 51% stake in a joint venture that owns wind and solar generation projects currently being developed by a Geronimo affiliate.

Edina-based Geronimo will continue to be headquartered in the Twin Cities, Geronimo and National Grid said in a press statement.

Geronimo, which was founded in 2004, has developed 2,200 megawatts of wind and solar energy projects, including several in Minnesota. A megawatt is 1 million watts, and 2,200 megawatts is the equivalent power production capacity of three to four coal or nuclear power plants — though wind and solar farms can’t operate constantly.

The 51% joint venture stake that National Grid is buying from Geronimo Renewable Energy Infrastructure Panters holds 379 megawatts of solar and wind projects. The other 49% is owned by the Washington State Investment Board.

National Grid, based in London, is a large investor-owned utilities provider that had about $19 billion in sales last year, spread across Great Britain and the northeastern United States. The company serves about 20 million people through regulated gas and electric utilities in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The National Grid purchase of Geronimo was announced in early March.