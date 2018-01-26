The Galleria in Edina is moving its stores around its chess board like a grandmaster.

Its Lucy Activewear store closed this week after parent company VF, which owns Lucy and North Face, closed all of the Lucy stores. An employee at North Face in the Galleria said new Lucy merchandise will be incorporated into the North Face store next month. North Face in Galleria will move into the empty Lucy space, according to Wendy Eisenberg, general manager at the Galleria. And the empty North Face space? "We do have something backfilling the space," she said.

The Galleria is also moving a couple of tenants, Scheherazade Jewelers, an original Galleria tenant, and Chico's, will also move within the center. Both will eventually relocate in the new wing created in the former Barnes & Noble, which moved to the lower level. "Scheherazade will have a gorgeous, beautiful store that is scheduled to open in April," Eisenberg said.

Chico's re-location will occur in mid-March. It will be placed next to Z Gallerie, a new home furnishings store that will open March 1. Cov restaurant, Soft Surroundings, Roe Wolfe and a relocated Starbucks opened in the new wing late last year.

Eisenberg said one new tenant has been lined up for the spaces eventually vacated by Scheherazade and Chico's and they are talking to others, including local ones. She said tenants will be named at a later date.

Two pop-up stores,Exceler8 electric bikes and Ribnick Luxury Outerwear will close sometime after the Super Bowl.

Galleria is hosting an Off the Field Players' Wives Fashion Show on Feb. 2 from 11:30 to 2:30 in Design Within Reach, a contemporary furniture store that opened last year across from Barnes & Noble. Tickets are $150 to $350.

The center will also take over the Dayton's/Field's/Macy's flower show after Macy's closed the downtown Minneapolis store last year. It will take place throughout the center March 25 through April 8 in collaboration with Bachman's.