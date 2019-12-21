Edina High School football coach Derrin Lamker was named the football coach at Augsburg on Friday.

Lamker, who spent the past three seasons as the Hornets coach, is a member of the Augsburg Athletic Hall of Fame. He was a three-sport standout for the Auggies. He was a three-year starter in basketball and football for the Auggies and played two seasons of baseball for the Auggies.

As a quarterback he led the Auggies to the MIAC title in 1997 and was the conference MVP.

Lamker began his coaching career at Augsburg, where he spent four seasons (1999-2002) as an assistant coach, his final two seasons as offensive coordinator. He then moved to Armstrong High School, his alma mater, where he was an assistant coach in football, boys’ basketball and baseball, and served as head coach for the girls’ basketball team in 2003-04.

In 2005, he became the head football coach at Osseo High School. In 11 seasons there, he led the Orioles to three conference championships, two section titles and the Minnesota Class 6A state title in 2015.

He served as the offensive coordinator at Edina for one season before becoming the head coach in 2016. As a high school coach, he has a 94-50 career record.