Make it two more Mittelstadt brothers who plan to play for the Gophers men’s hockey team.
Eden Prairie’s John Mittelstadt, who’ll be a high school junior this fall, and Luke Mittelstadt, who’ll be a sophomore, both announced via Twitter on Sunday that they have committed to play for the Gophers. They follow in the footsteps of their brother, Casey, who spent the 2017-18 season with the Gophers before signing with the Buffalo Sabres, who made him a first-round draft pick in 2017.
John, 16, is a forward who had seven goals and nine assists in 26 games for the Eagles last season. Luke, 15, is a defenseman who played bantam hockey last season. He was named to the all-tournament team of the World Selects Invitational Under-15 World Championships after scoring two goals and assisting on four in six games for the Minnesota Blades.
