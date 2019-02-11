Bob Biesterfeld will take over as president and CEO at Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson on May 9.

In the first change at the top for the logistics company in 17 years, Biesterfeld, 43, will take over for John Wiehoff. Wiehoff, 57, will remain chairman of the Fortune 500 company, the company said on Monday.

The move is part of long-planned succession. Wiehoff has been CEO since May 2002, and under his tenure, the company's total revenue increased more than 500 percent to $16.6 billion.

Biesterfeld has spent his 20-year career at Robinson, joining the company in sales and account management after graduating from Winona State University. He spent 14 years in Robinson Fresh division and also worked for the company's North American Surface Transportation unit.

In March 2018, he was promoted to chief operating officer, allowing him to learn the full scope of Robinson's global operations.

"In the last year I've had the opportunity to take in first hand the work we do on a global basis," Biesterfeld said.

Wiehoff said in a statement that Biesterfeld has "consistently demonstrated deep industry knowledge, strategic vision and a passion for delivering results."

"Our success at Robinson has always been driven by our people, processes and technology," Wiehoff said. "The board and I are confident Bob is the right person to lead our accelerating investments in each of these areas."

Biesterfeld said the core mission will be leaned on as the logistics industry continues to face increased technological change from artificial intelligence and autonomous and driverless trucks to blockchain technology.

Robinson also faces increased competition from mobile-only solutions providers.

Wiehoff's base salary was $1.17 million in 2017. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, he will receive $500,000 a year in salary as chairman after the change. Biesterfeld will receive a salary of $975,000 as president and CEO, up from $475,000 in 2017.