Get ready for Eddie again. One-man-pop-show Ed Sheeran will return to Xcel Energy Center on July 1 in support of his new arithmetic-advocating album, “÷” (pronounced “divide”).

Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 17, for $39.50-$99.50 via Ticketmaster.com and the arena box office, with pre-sale offers starting earlier in the week. Opening acts have not yet been announced for his U.S. tour, which kicks off only two nights before St. Paul in Kansas City and includes a June 30 stop at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The 26-year-old redheaded British singer/songwriter – who uses tape loops and other electronic gadgets in concert in lieu of a band – built up ample demand for his third record upon its release last week thanks to the two swooning singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.” Currently gracing the cover of Rolling Stone, the "A-Team" hitmaker told the magazine he is putting together a new boy band and working on a film. So this might be the only chance to see him in town for a while.

His Twin Cities fans packed Xcel Center and took out many eardrums with their screaming in 2015.