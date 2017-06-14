Western Minnesota took the brunt of storms that rolled across the state Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but strong winds also felled trees and power lines in the metro area where Xcel Energy was still working to restore service to customers who lost power Sunday.

Downed power lines blocked a portion of Hwy. 3 from Centennial Drive to Hwy. 50 in Farmington Wednesday morning forcing the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close the highway. Authorities in Carver County also put drivers on detour as downed electrical lines blocked County Road 10 between County Road 30 and Waconia Parkway.

Across the metro about 23,000 Xcel Energy customers were in the dark, with a majority of those in the east metro as of 5:30 a.m.

Winds roaring at close to 60 miles per hour accompanied storms that hit the metro are just after midnight. A roof was blown off a pole barn in Prior Lake while trees 5 inches in diameter were snapped off in Mendota Heights, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier, the wild weather spun up a tornado in western Minnesota, with weather spotters catching funnel clouds and the twister that moved across Stevens County and posting images and videos on social media. A tornado was spotted on the ground near Hancock and Cyrus. No major damage was reported.

The storms in western Minnesota also dropped hail 1½ inches in diameter and took down scores of trees, including some 18 inches in diameter near Breckenridge in Wilkin County, the weather service said.

Heavy winds were strong enough to blow four semitrailer trucks on their side on Interstate 94 between Evansville and Rothsay, said Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Minor street flooding was reported in Fergus Falls, the weather service said.

Douglas County appeared to be the hardest hit area. Farm buildings and cabins were damaged on a line from northwest of Garfield to the north side of Lake Miltona. A tree fell on a cabin on Lake Ida and numerous trees were reported down across Miltona and Ida townships, said officer Scot Umlauf of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday brings another chance of severe weather mainly east of Interstate 35, the National Weather Service said. Scattered storms are likely to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening and move into western Wisconsin. “A few storms are possible with large hail and damaging winds being the primary expected hazards,” the weather service said.

An area from just west of the Twin Cities into Western Wisconsin is under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday with areas to the east, such as Eau Claire, Wis., under a slight risk, the weather service added.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will give way to partly county skies by midday Wednesday in the metro, but it will remain warm. Temperatures will reach into the mid-80s. Thursday looks to be sunny and less humid with a high near 85 degrees. The next chance of rain comes Friday night and into Saturday, the weather service said