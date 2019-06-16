Police in Eagan found drugs, a loaded gun and about $8,000 in cash Saturday at a local hotel, according to a Facebook post by the Eagan Police Department.
The police department posted a photo online Saturday of “a large amount of drugs,” including what appeared to be marijuana, small white pills and other drugs in plastic bags.
A gun, which police said was a loaded .380 handgun, was also in the picture, along with four bundles of cash that police said totaled $7,900.
As part of the incident, an adult female was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Several charges are pending on a second suspect, police said.
The investigation remains open, police said.
