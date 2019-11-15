DULUTH — Given the choice between treatment and a cage, Matthew Amiot chose a cage.

On Friday the homeless man who started the fire that burned Duluth’s Adas Israel Congregation synagogue in September asked to serve his year-and-a-day prison sentence.

Amiot had previously spent a morning in treatment before leaving without permission, a probation violation he admitted during Friday’s hearing.

Judge Shaun Floerke said he previously warned Amiot that treatment would be harder than prison, and that if he messed up on supervised probation, “we have a cage.”

Though another shot at probation was possible, Amiot calmly stated, “I would like to execute (my sentence).”

He will be given credit for 56 days served.

This story will be updated.