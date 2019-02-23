The winter that arrived late and large reloaded Saturday as much of southern Minnesota was placed under a blizzard warning set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and extend till 6 p.m. Sunday.

Falling snow, freezing drizzle and winds gusting as high as 50 miles an hour are expected to create whiteout conditions in a broad swath of Minnesota — from Worthington, Marshall and Willmar in the west to Red Wing, Wabasha and Rochester in the east. That blizzard warning includes parts of the south metro, including Carver, Scott and Dakota counties.

“Please stay off the roads tonight,” the National Weather Service in Chanhassen warned Saturday morning.

A band of heavy snow from 8 to 12 inches is expected Saturday night from Rochester northeast to Red Wing and Eau Claire. Portions of western Wisconsin are under either a blizzard warning or a winter storm warning.

The central Twin Cities metro area, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, remained under a winter storm watch on the western edge of the heavy snow, with 3 to 5 inches expected Saturday night, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

That’s on top of an inch or two that fell Saturday morning in the metro. During the day Saturday, expect a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow, with a high of 33, will bring more rain.

Sunday will be dominated by patchy blowing snow, with blustery northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, occasionally gusting to 40 mph, creating a below-zero windchill, the Weather Service said. Snow is also possible Monday and Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation warned that driving will be dangerous through the weekend, with slippery roads and low visibility, and urged motorists to refer often to its frequently updated online road reports.