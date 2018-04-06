A 30-year-old man from Montrose, Minn., who had been fleeing Minnetonka police was killed Friday afternoon when his car slammed into another vehicle on Minnetonka Boulevard, authorities said.

The crash, which critically injured the driver of the other vehicle, happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Minnetonka Boulevard (Hwy. 7) and Atwater Street shortly after police had called off their chase when its speeds got too dangerous, authorities said.

Officers had begun pursuing the 1999 Mercury Tracer after officers spotted its driver speeding. “Despite police officers signaling their presence, the vehicle continued to flee,” the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Officers reportedly lost sight of the fleeing vehicle and a short time later came upon” the fatal crash.

The Mercury had continued to speed east on Minnetonka Boulevard, passing other vehicles, when it entered the westbound lane and hit a 2015 Volvo 265 head-on, according to the State Patrol.

The Mercury’s driver was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. The Volvo driver, Karen Ann Webster, 59, of Minnetonka, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with what the patrol called life-threatening injuries.

Webster was wearing a seat belt, and showed no signs of alcohol use, the patrol said. It has not yet released that information for the driver who slammed into her.

Minnetonka Boulevard was closed in both directions for a time Friday as authorities investigated. The Hennepin County medical examiner will identify the driver who was killed after an autopsy.