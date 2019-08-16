SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA. — The Coon Rapids-Andover Little League team's first game at this year's Little League World Series was postponed by rain Thursday night.
The team was supposed to play Bowling Green, Ky., in its first game. That game has been rescheduled for noon Central time Friday, and it will be televised on ESPN.
The team will play its first game Friday afternoon, weather permitting.
