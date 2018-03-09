Dairy Queen is moving its headquarters just down the street from Edina to Bloomington as the nearly 80-year-old ice cream shop and fast food franchise continues to reinvent itself.

International Dairy Queen Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., will relocate its franchisee support center to occupy more than 50,000 square feet at the 8000 Tower at Normandale Lake Office Park, located northwest of the intersection of W. 84th Street and Normandale Boulevard.

HGA Architects and Engineers is working with Dairy Queen to design the space, which will include a new test kitchen, collaborative spaces and updated technology, the company said in a news release.

The move is planned for early 2019.

"The decision to move our franchisee support center to the Normandale Towers highlights our focus on providing our employees with the tools they need to continue growing the Dairy Queen brand and our franchisees' business," said new President and Chief Executive Troy Bader, in the release.

Bader, the company's former chief operating officer, was promoted to CEO at the beginning of the year following the retirement of John Gainor. In recent years, Dairy Queen has remodeled its DQ Grill and Chill restaurants and updated its menus with more food items and creative ice cream treats.

Dairy Queen has more than 6,700 locations in 25 countries, with 4,300 of them in the United States.

Its restaurant on Normandale Boulevard, in between Dairy Queen's current and soon-to-be offices, is one of just two in the country that are directly owned by the company. Most of the restaurants are run by franchisees.

Dairy Queen owns its current headquarters building and is weighing various options for what to do with the site, a company spokeswoman said.

Last August, sporting goods retailer Gander Outdoors also announced it was moving its offices from downtown St. Paul to the Normandale Lake Office Park.