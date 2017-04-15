

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier is not in the starting lineup today because of a right knee contusion, but he is available off the bench.

The Twins were concerned enough to send Dozier out for a MRI this morning, which came back clean. He's going to have to work some soreness and swelling out, but it's nothing that appears to be serious enough to force him to the disabled list.

"I'm going to be available today for sure," Dozier said. "It was just the timing of it. I'm definitely available and will be in there tomorrow."

Dozier said he felt something in his knee while running out of the batter's box in the seventh inning while he grounded out to second. That came near the end of a game in which he made a couple diving plays and also threw himself into third while attempting, unsuccessfully, to stretch a double into a triple.

"No, it was definitely coming out of the box my last at bat," he said.

Dozier has his batting average up to .275 with a homer and two RBI. His five stolen bases tie him for the major league lead. He's become the fulcrum of the Twins offense, and will be missed today against White Sox lefty Jose Quintana.

That led Molitor to craft his latest interesting lineup, with Miguel Sano batting third and Jorge Polanco batting cleanup.

Cleanup?

"When you have your hottest hitter you try to find ways to protect him the best way you can," Molitor said. "Joe hitting behind Miggy, then Kep, then Castro. Today with the top being changed a little bit with Robbie leading off I tries to assemble it the best way I could where I thought I had some flow from top to bottom."

As for Polanco, Molitor said his at-bats have been consistent, something that belies his experience level.

Ervin Santana has never started a season 3-0 but has a chance to do so today when (if) the Twins face the White Sox. Santana, however, has won three games in April before, the last time being 2014.

He's the best thing the Twins have going right now. Santana has been one step ahead of hitters so far, and his use of his slider and change up have been spot on. Sometimes I get his slider confused for his change up which, I'm guessing, might be happening to opposing hitters.

His matchup with Quintana should be a good one, again.

Today is the latest reminder that I'm old. Jacob May is in the lineup for the White Sox. He's the son of Lee May, who's the brother of Carlos May, who I watched play while growing up in Chicago.

Happy Jackie Robinson Day.....

White Sox

Tim Anderson, SS

Avisail Garcia, RF

Jose Abreu, DH

Todd Frazier, 3B

Cody Asche, 1B

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Leury Garcia, LF

Omar Narvaez, C

Jacob May, CF

Jose Quintana, LHP

Twins

Robbie Grossman, DH

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Chris Gimenez, C

Eduardo Escobar, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Danny Santana, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Ervin Santana, RHP