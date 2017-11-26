Another day, another legendary golfer.

President Donald Trump followed his Friday golf date with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon with a Saturday outing with Jack Nicklaus.

Nicklaus, 77, joined the president at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., which is near his Mar-a-Lago estate. Like Woods, Nicklaus has partnered with the president’s business on golf courses, designing the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point course in the Bronx and the Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump National Doral Golf Club. Woods is designing a Trump-branded golf course as part of a development in Dubai.

Nicklaus and Trump have long been mutually supportive. Trump came to Washington in 2015 when Nicklaus was honored with a Congressional Gold Medal and was supportive of Trump the candidate. “I have known Donald for long time, through the game of golf. He’s been very supportive of a lot of things I have done,” Nicklaus said in March. “I think he’s going to be good in the office, going to do a good job.”

His comment was part of a Golf Channel special that aired in April and featured an appearance by Trump.

“People like Jack, they have a desire to win,” Trump said in the special. “They never give up, they never quit. He’s a man that’s led a truly exemplary life; his family, his work ethic, his championship status. He’s a very exceptional man.”

He was returning a compliment from Nicklaus, who said in May 2016 that “I like what Donald has done. I like that he’s turning America upside down. He’s awakening the country. We need a lot of that.”

As for what it’s like to play a round with the president, Faxon pulled the curtain back in a Golfweek post:

“That morning, Trump tweeted that he was going to be playing with Johnson and Woods. I kind of busted his chops and said, ‘Hey, where’s the love? I thought you were going to tweet my name too!’ He laughed, and I told him I was trying to get up to 70,000 followers on Twitter. Trump immediately replied, ‘I have 158 million.’ He’s a fun guy to joke around with. You would think you’d have to tiptoe around a bit with the President, but he immediately puts you at ease.

“We played a casual best-ball match with a small wager — President Trump and I played Dustin and Tiger. They played from the back tees at 7,600 yards and we played up to the blue tees at about 6,500 yards. The President was gracious and entertaining. He told some stories, things he loves about the job and things he doesn’t love. I think he was excited to be in that group and we had a lot of fun.”

Washington Post