Major champions and world top-six ranked players Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have officially committed to play in the 3M Open next month.

So, too, has defending champion Matthew Wolff.

Koepka, a four-time major champion who has won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship twice, is ranked fourth in the world and finished seventh last week at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina, four shots behind winner Webb Simpson.

Johnson, the 2016 U.S. Open champion, will play at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine for the first time. He has won a PGA Tour event in each of the last 12 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak on tour.

Wolff, 21, won the 3M Open last summer when he eagled the 72nd and final hole to defeat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa.

3M Open executive director Hollis Cavner called the tournament “thrilled” to get commitments for Koepka’s return after he finished 65th there last summer and Johnson’s first visit.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to be held July 23-26 without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. It comes one week after Jack Nicklaus’ the Memorial Tournament in Ohio and a week before a World Golf Championship in Memphis.

The 3M Open is two weeks before the PGA Championship in San Francisco. The PGA of America on Monday announced the championship at Harding Park will be held without spectators.