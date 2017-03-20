Don Henley, a Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame member and co-founder of the Eagles, has added the Twin Cities to his tour schedule, promoters announced Monday.

Henley will take the Xcel Energy Center stage in St. Paul on June 18. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at the arena box office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and online at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced. The Chicago show a day earlier was priced from $35 to $149.50, A presale for American Express cardholders starts Monday at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday at 10 p.m.

As a solo act and while with the Eagles, Henley has collected eight Grammys, was elected into the rock hall in 1998 and last year received a Kennedy Center honor.

This tour will include tunes from the Eagles songbook as well as his playlist as a solo artist, among them “Dirty Laundry,” “Heart Of the Matter,” “Boys Of Summer,” “The End Of The Innocence” and “All She Wants To Do Is Dance.”

Henley put on a 22-song performance at last summer’s Minnesota State Fair, with an Eagles number at least every third song. The show also focused on material from his first dabble into country music and “Cass County,” his first solo album in more than 15 years.

Promoters also announced the addition of a concert in Dallas on July 22 to mark Henley’s 70th birthday in his home state of Texas. “Several very special guests” are being promised at the show, the announcement read.