Don Baylor, who was acquired by the Minnesota Twins for their 1987 postseason run, died of cancer Monday morning in Austin, Texas.

Baylor, 68, played most of his career with the Angels, and was acquired by the Twins from the Red Sox in a trade on Sept. 1, 1987. He batted .286 for the Twins in 49 regular-season at-bats, and batted .388 (7 for 18) with a homer and four RBI in the American League Championship Series and World Series.

Baylor's home run against the Cardinals tied the score in the fifth inning of Game 6. The Twins trailed in the series three games to two, but rallied from a 5-2 deficit to win that game 11-5. They won Game 7 the following night.

In 1979, Baylor was named the American League's Most Valuable Player, when he had career highs of 36 home runs and 139 RBI for the Angels. He'd finished seventh in MVP voting the previous year.

Baylor was released by the Twins after the 1987 season and joined Oakland in 1988, his final season in the majors. He was the first manager of the Colorado Rockies, leading them from 1993 through 1998, and also managed the Chicago Cubs from 2000-2002.

In addition to a .260 career batting average and 338 home runs, Baylor was hit by pitches 267 times, which was a major-league record until it was broken by Craig Biggio in 2005.