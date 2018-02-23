The Dodgers claimed J.T. Chargois on Friday after the Twins waived the hard-throwing righthanded reliever on Thursday.

Chargois, 27, was waived to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Chargois he had a good chance to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training last year, but pitched poorly in Fort Myers and was cut. He began the season at Class AAA Rochester, but pitched in just two games before missing the remainder of the season with an elbow impingement.

Chargois made his major league debut in 2016, posting a 4.70 ERA in 25 games