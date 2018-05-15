Most of northern Minnesota went under a “do not burn” warning Tuesday because of extremely dry conditions that could quickly spark a wildfire.

The National Weather Service issued a “red flag warning” until 8 p.m., saying conditions are “ideal for wildfire, including dry vegetation and gusty winds.”

The warning means that no fires should be started and any recent burning should be inspected to make sure the fire is fully out. “Any spark could become a wildfire under red flag conditions,” according to a Department of Natural Resources news release.

Under the weather service warning are the counties of Polk, Kittson, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Beltrami, Pennington, Red Lake, Polk, Clearwater and Koochiching.

Conditions can be monitored at mndnr.gov/burnrestrictions and on Twitter: @mnforestry.