A deer killed by federal sharpshooters in a chronic wasting disease (CWD) “hot zone’’ in southeast Minnesota had holes and cuts on its ears indicating it may have escaped or was released from a captive deer farm, sources at the Department of Natural Resources confirmed Thursday.

The discovery, made recently when the animal was shot during a culling exercise to reduce chances the disease will spread to other whitetails, is now being hotly investigated by DNR game wardens and wildlife biologists as the agency tries to explain the orgin of the state’s largest-ever outbreak of CWD in wild deer.

Tissue from the mysterious deer did not test positive for CWD, but the presence of a suspected farmed deer mingling with wild deer in the core of the outbreak area near Preston is both intriguing and frustrating. It feeds doubts that disease experts and deer hunters have expressed recently over an alleged cozy relationship between Minnesota’s commercial deer industry and its regulator, the state Agriculure Department’s Board of Animal Health.

In an email Wednesday to state legislators involved in natural resource management, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division Director Jim Leach provided an overall update on CWD surveillance, including the finding of what “appears to be a formerly ear-tagged deer.’’ Leach noted that the Board of Animal Health was notifice and “We have asked for their cooperation in tracing this deer’s origin.’’

Lou Cornicelli, the DNR’s top big game researcher, said Thursday the agency isn’t “pointing fingers’’ and continues to investigate three separate possible causes of the outbreak. One idea is that a CWD-infected deer wandered into the area from Wisconsin or Iowa, where CWD is established in deer herds near Minnesota’s border. Another theory is that the infectious carcass of a CWD-infected deer shot in another state was brought home and dumped in the area’s woods.

Cornicelli said the possible ear-tagged deer is being investigated under the third scenario: Farmed deer may have escaped or were released into the wild, carrying CWD with them.

This female deer was shot in Minnesota's CWD "hot zone'' on March 17 by federal sharpshooters involved in a culling assignment to stop the disease from spreading. Upon inspection, officials found holes and cuts on both ears consistent with being ear-tagged on a deer farm. The red tag in this photo was placed into the hole as an identification marker by the DNR. The hole was empty when the deer was shot. DNR officials suspect the deer escaped or was released from a game farm.

He said game wardens have been asking local residents for tips about the deer’s origin and Cornicelli said he too is urging anyone with information about the deer to come forward. By law, escaped captive deer must be reported to the Animal Board of Health if they are out of their pen for more than 24 hours. Individual farm audits by the board are supposed to detect any escapes.

Cornicelli said the DNR will do genetic work on all 10 of the CWD-positive deer found in the hot zone, which he described as being as small as a “pin prick on a map.’’ An 11th infected deer was found about five miles north of the cluster. They were all shot by hunters or sharpshooters over the past three months.

The previously ear-tagged deer was taken in the core area near Preston. It had holes and notches in both ears, the DNR said. Earlier in the CWD surveillance regime, a buck was harvested seven miles south of the CWD core. On Thursday, the DNR said in a memo that the animal had “suspicious tears with possible holes in both ears.’’ However, the memo said, “we could not conclusively determine if these were ear tag marks.’’

Cornicelli said both animals with marked ears will be tested for genetic information. If their DNA is different from local deer, the information would add to the suspicions that they possibly came from captive herds.

Paul Anderson, who heads the farmed deer program at the Board of Animal Health, said Thursday he saw the DNR’s photographs of the ear holes and cuts. “I don’t know exactly what to think of that,’’ he said.

Anderson said the board is not aware of any escaped deer in the area.

Two groups of deer hunters, including the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, have recently requested a state audit of the farmed deer program at the Board of Animal Health. Those requests, under consideration by a state legislative panel, came after Cornicelli and DNR Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Michelle Carstensen, questioned the board’s effectiveness as the regulator of an industry that has experienced seven CWD outbreaks since 2002.

“I struggle with the closeness of the regulators and the industry,” Cornicelli told the Star Tribune in a story published in February. “They are closer to their stakeholders than we are to ours.”

Anderson declined to comment on the calls for an audit. He said in February that the board is keenly focused on CWD prevention and mindful that transmission of the disease can travel in or out of the mandatory 8-foot-high fences that enclose private herds.

Minnesota is home to 460 deer and elk farms that generate rural jobs and economic activity last measured in 2011 at $17.6 million a year.