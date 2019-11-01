Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen on Friday afternoon said the state sees “virtually no scenario” in which it would approve shipping groundwater by rail to the Southwest, as was proposed by a Lakeville-based railway last month.

The proposal called for drilling two wells in Dakota County to tap the Mount Simon-Hinckley aquifer, drawing some 500 million gallons annually to be shipped by railcar to southwest Colorado.

The railway’s proposal has drawn a firestorm of protest on social media and elsewhere after it was reported Friday by the Star Tribune, with indignant Minnesotans saying the state’s water is not for sale.

Strommen said in the statement that the proposal from Empire Building Investments, the real estate arm of Progressive Rail, “does not appear it could meet applicable statutory requirements, including significant restrictions on use of the Mount Simon aquifer.”

