A slight uptick in reported loon deaths in St. Louis County and evidence that two of the birds died from West Nile virus has prompted state wildlife officials to encourage loon watchers to report unusual mortality.

West Nile virus in common loons isn’t new in Minnesota and more deaths from it wouldn’t be preventable, but knowing the cause of death when more than one bird dies on a lake would help researchers rule out other, preventable causes, the experts said.

“There seems to be more calls than we normally get of loons dying off,” said Gaea Crozier, a non-game wildlife specialist at the Department of Natural Resources office in Grand Rapids. “It’s enough that we’re starting to wonder if there is something going on that we should be concerned about.”

During May and June, Crozier received reports of eight to 10 loons dying on lakes around Britt, Biwabik, Eveleth, Ely and Hibbing. In one of those cases, a small group of citizens took it upon themselves to collect the carcasses, freeze them and deliver them to the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in St. Paul.

Dr. Arno Wuenschmann, who performed necropsies on two of the animals, said preliminary results indicate both loons died of West Nile virus. The virus, carried by mosquitoes, produces a rapidly progressing fatal disease in loons, crows, northern owls and other birds, he said.

Confirmation of it is rare in loons because the birds have dense bones that cause them to sink when they die on a lake. But 14 years ago, Wuenschmann confirmed that an entire family of four loons died after being infected by West Nile virus on Sandy Lake near Zimmerman.

As the DNR did back then, the agency is again asking any nature watchers who observe two or more dead loons on a single lake with no obvious injury or cause of death to contact the agency for tracking and possible testing. Specimens can’t be tested unless they are preserved in good condition.