Two Hollywood talent hounds with bigtime credits are staging an open casting call this weekend at the Mall of America on behalf of a Disney production.

The call, scheduled to run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is in search of a boy and a girl to portray precocious 8-year-olds in what the DeLisi Creative agency is calling a “very special Disney project!”

The agency said the aspiring actors need to be either a girl age 7 to 10, with brown hair and brown eyes, or a boy in the same age range with blond hair and blue eyes.

As for any other credentials, the agency is emphasizing that no acting experience is necessary. For more information on how to attend the call on the mall’s east side of Level 4, visit https://tinyurl.com/sj4a3vn.

The casting directors heading up this effort, Nina Gold and Debbie DeLisi, staged calls for this project late last month in New York City and in October in Los Angeles.

Gold shared in Emmys for her work on behalf of “Game of Thrones,” “John Adams” and “The Crown.”

The DeLisi Creative agency posted this notice online as part of its search on behalf of a Disney production.

DeLisi, who has mined Minnesota for talent for many years, has credits that include “Lady Bird,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “A Serious Man,” “A Prairie Home Companion” and “Feeling Minnesota.”

She also worked on 2013’s Tonk Hanks thriller “Captain Phillips.” Director Paul Greengrass picked Somali-born Minneapolis resident Barkhad Abdi from an open casting call in a Cedar Riverside community center.

Abdi has gone on to appear in numerous productions, among them “The Pirates of Somalia” with Melanie Griffith and Al Pacino and the TV series “Castle Rock,” based on stories by Stephen King.