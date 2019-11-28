Marion McClinton, the actor, playwright and director who piloted the plays of August Wilson across the country before landing them on Broadway and London during a fruitful, 15-year artistic partnership, died Thursday morning at Regions Hospital in his native St. Paul, according to a Facebook post by his son, Jesse Mandell-McClinton.

McClinton, 65, had long suffered from kidney disease, a condition that he used as inspiration in a life where he often converted setbacks into solutions, bitter experiences into theatrical beauty.

“He had so many things to get over to get where he wanted to go,” said Lou Bellamy, founder of Penumbra Theatre where McClinton also was a founding member. “He wasn’t a college graduate. He had a challenging speech condition and asthma real bad. But Marion was such a fighter, and he turned adversity to advantage.”

McClinton directed three shows on Broadway — Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “King Hedley II,” for which he was nominated for a Tony. He also staged Regina Taylor’s “Drowning Crow.”

He had a knack for getting actors to deliver their best works, not by telling them what to do but by telling them stories. Those yarns worked magic, said Jack Reuler, founder of Mixed Blood Theatre, where McClinton directed many plays.

“He was a titan of the field,” Reuler said.

Marion McClinton with his son Jessie and August Wilson in a photograph from 2000.

McClinton also had an eye for talent. His “Hedley” cast, for example, included a then little-known stage actor by the name of Viola Davis, who won her first Tony for her performance as the title character’s love interest. McClinton worked with a raft of luminaries, including Whoopi Goldberg, Charles Dutton and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

McClinton won an Obie for his staging of “Jitney” in New York, the same production that won an Olivier, Britain’s Tony, when it was transferred to London.

McClinton would often say that theater saved his life. The middle child of a mother who took in foster children and a father who worked as an elevator operator and ran a casino boat on the side, McClinton was fonder of partying and drinking than of school in his youth. He left the University of St. Thomas after one year because of a racial incident and enrolled at the University of Minnesota. He was unfocused there, hearing the call of the streets.

“If not theater, then I would’ve been into some larceny,” McClinton told the Star Tribune in mid-September, his last interview. “I was a little bit of a hellion who gave minor fractures to a few laws.” He recalled that he has a cousin who was in tight with the mob, who told him, “boy, get out of this. You’re gonna be dead in a couple of weeks. And Lee was killed by the Chicago mob.”

He fell into the acting life, dreaming of becoming the next Marlon Brandon.

“He was a generous scene partner,” said Faye Price, producing artistic director of Pillsbury House Theatre, where McClinton was a regular director. The two worked together in many permutations over the years. They worked as fellow actors in Athol Fugard’s “Boesman and Lena,” where McClinton played an old man. Price was directed by McClinton and she served as his producer at Pillsbury House, where he was supposed to stage Athol Fugard’s “Blood Knot” as his last play. Illness felled him, and Stephen DiMenna took the directing reins, with McClinton serving as a creative consultant.

McClinton’s influence in the Twin Cities was strong, but it is his national and international work that increased his stature. His relationship with Wilson went back decades. In 1981, he played the narrator in “Black Bart and the Sacred Hills,” Wilson’s first professionally produced work, staged at Penumbra. Later, he would become Wilson’s director of choice after the playwright had a falling out with Lloyd Richards, dean of the Yale School of Drama.

“Working with August is like getting an opportunity to work with Chekhov,” McClinton said in September. “You don’t pass that up.”

McClinton also staged plays by Lynn Nottage, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Marcus Gardley and a new wave of talented playwrights. His directing eclipsed his playwriting, but he also was a good craftsman. His drama, “Police Boys,” premiered at Baltimore’s Center Stage in 1992 and was produced elsewhere.

“He was an intellectual,” Bellamy said. “When we would get a little money back in those days, some of us would want to go party. Marion always bought books. People like [the late Penumbra company member] Claude Purdy were worldly because they had travelled the world. Marion knew so much because he read a whole lot.”

In addition to Mandell-McClinton, a writer in Oakland, Calif., McClinton is survived by his wife Jan Mandell, a retired theater teacher, of St. Paul.

Services are being planned.

“The top three shows I ever directed were [Wilson’s] ‘Jitney,’ which I took around the country, [Wilson’s] ‘The Piano Lesson’ at Penumbra, which I still think is the best thing I ever directed, and [Eisa Davis’] ‘Bulrusher’ at Pillsbury House,” McClinton told the Star Tribune in his last interview. “I loved that play. The writing was so beautiful, it just flew off the page.”