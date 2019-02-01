For the 14th annual Diamond Awards, the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Twins and the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America put on an all-star event at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, the Depot.

In addition to a silent auction, raffle and dinner, special guests were on deck, including Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

The event is held to benefit research and care for brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota.