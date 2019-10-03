Quinn Nystrom, an advocate for people with diabetes, is launching a campaign for Congress in the Eighth District, a northeastern Minnesota region now represented by first-term Republican Rep. Pete Stauber.

Nystrom, 33, said she’s running to continue her work “because for the past 23 years I’ve committed my life to standing up for people who have struggled with a chronic illness.” She said she will focus on health care and the cost of prescription drugs.

Nystrom said that at age 10, when her 5-year-old brother was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, she began knocking on doors and raising money for the cause. She was later diagnosed with Type 1 and now travels the country speaking to health care and other groups about how to talk to people with chronic illness. She also speaks to groups of people diagnosed with chronic disease and eating disorders about how to live with the diseases. She published a book in 2014.

The rising cost of insulin has thrust Nystrom, a former Baxter city councilwoman, into the public eye in recent months, as the Legislature has been debating the best approach to help people who cannot afford their medicine.

Stauber, a hockey player, retired police officer and former St. Louis County commissioner, is seen by the DFL as a tough opponent even though he’s in his first term.

The DFL controlled the district for decades until 2010. Stauber is the second Republican to win there.

Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, released a statement, saying in 2018, “Minnesotans rejected Democrats’ increasingly progressive policies by electing Republican Rep. Pete Stauber.” She added that national Democrats’ decision to drop the race from their list of top targets, “acknowledg[es] the fact that this formerly heavy Democratic district is being well-represented by Stauber.”