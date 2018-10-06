A man from Detroit Lakes, Minn., riding a bicycle across Hwy. 10 in Wadena was fatally struck by a car Thursday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the 39-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was traveling north on 2nd Street and crossed over the wet highway against a red light.

The bicyclist collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound at 11:15 p.m.

The two passengers inside the Silverado were not injured, the patrol said.