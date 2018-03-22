WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will place punitive tariffs on Chinese products sold to U.S. companies to make up for what the White House says are $50 billion worth of unfair trade practices.

The administration will also restrict Chinese investments in U.S. companies.

The U.S. Trade Representative will propose a specific list of products to be taxed. Senior White House officials said the list of targets was “long,” but weighted toward high tech products that the U.S. says were “acquired in an unfair way.”

The moves against Chinese sales and investments could draw retaliation. It purposely redefines the relationship between the world’s top-ranked economy, the United States, and the world’s second-ranked economy, China, moving it from cooperative to adversarial.

The move came despite warnings from trade groups representing major U.S. businesses, including Minnesota-based Target and Best Buy, that tariffs will lead to major cost increases for U.S. importers of Chinese goods. Those increases, the trade groups said, will end up being passed on to consumers.

A senior White House official, speaking on background, promised “minimal effects on consumers.”

Critics worry that combined with Trump’s recent imposition of a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent levy on imported aluminum, the Chinese tariffs could move America closer to an international trade war.

China is Minnesota’s leading source of imports. State businesses purchased more than $11 billion in nonagricultural goods and services from China in 2017, government records show. That was nearly 40 percent of all imports, up from 30 percent in 2014.

While it is difficult to break down Chinese imports by individual businesses, Target has acknowledged in government filings that it buys much of its merchandise from China.

“A large portion of our merchandise is sourced, directly or indirectly, from outside the United States, with China as our single largest source, so any major changes in tax policy or trade relations, such as the imposition of additional tariffs or duties on imported products, could adversely affect our business, results of operations, effective income tax rate, liquidity and net income,” the company said in its most recent annual report.

Minnesota-run Medtronic PLC has 821 square feet of research and manufacturing space in China, according to government filings, and China ranks fourth among countries where Medtronic conducts most its business.

China clearly maintains a “pay to play system” and is “a big challenge” in its efforts to expropriate U.S. intellectual property, said Shaye Mandle CEO of MedicalAlley, a trade group of Minnesota medical technology companies. But the prospect of retaliation rather the renegotiation in the face of punitive tariffs is a concern.

“Any retaliation against tariffs by China or anyone else affects every business by creating uncertainty,” Mandle said. “China is particularly concerning because it is the number one source of imports.”

Chinese imports play a major role in keeping prices down for products sold by many Minnesota companies, said University of Minnesota international trade specialist Robert Kudrle.

“Chinese products loom much larger in the budgets of poorer people than wealthier people,” Kudrle noted. “It wasn’t that long ago that [former Minnesota Gov.] Tim Pawlenty was calling himself a Walmart Republican.”

The reference to a big American company that relies heavily on Chinese imports gets to the dilemma of placing punitive tariffs on a giant trading partner.

The administration believes China is aiming for world domination of technology and intellectual property markets with harmful practices such as forcing U.S. companies into joint partnerships with Chinese companies in order to do business in China. Those partnerships not only cut profits, but give the Chinese access to U.S. technology, according to the administration.

“If China dominates,” the senior White House official said, “the U.S. doesn’t have a future.”

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer must deliver a list of Chinese products to be taxed within 15 days. A public comment period will follow before the tariffs are implemented.

The Treasury Department will have 60 days to work out new investment restrictions on Chinese companies buying into U.S. businesses.