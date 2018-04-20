The most striking takeaway from T.J. Miller's performance Thursday night at the Mall of America was that he showed up.

The comedian was arrested last week on charges that he phoned in a fake bomb threat from an Amtrak train bound for New York. In addition, his former bosses at "Silicon Valley" have suggested that Miller, who has departed the HBO series, was a heavy drug user during his time on the show; he was accused last winter of sexually assaulting a former girlfriend.

Despite the whirlwind around him, Miller honored his commitment at Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, even if his act often suggested he had cooked it up on his walk over from the hotel.

"Why would I cancel?" he told me after the show. "This is my job. I'm here to entertain them."

Miller, who also performed last weekend in Philadelphia, briefly mentioned his arrest during his more than one hour on stage, expressing disbelief that it took 15 federal agents to confront him.

"Did they think I had killed their relatives?" said Miller before launching into a bit that consisted primarily of him blowing a train whistle.

That sort of random schtick dominated his wandering act, which also featured a rather faithful mime interpretation of Dan Fogelberg's "Auld Lang Syne" and practicing his juggling skills.

The show worked best when Miller dealt with intoxicated fans, scolding them for interrupting his flow, while at the same time, buying drinks for the most obnoxious interrupters.

Miller will be at the House of Comedy through Sunday night; he faces federal charges of intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years.