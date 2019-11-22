Cy Winship’s favorite resources for affordable, modern-style furniture and decor, both new and vintage.

• LexMod.

• France & SØn. “Great for lighting and knockoffs of super-expensive pieces,” he said.

• AllModern.

• Wayfair.

• CB2.

• Ikea

• Vintage stores, including Up Six, 189 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, and findfurnish, 13 Fifth St. NE., Minneapolis.

Empty the Nest, a thrift store filled with finds from Empty the Nest’s house clean-out service. 8812 Seventh Av. N., Golden Valley.

• Garage sales. The annual ECCO (East Calhoun Community Organization) Super Sale, most recently held in June, is a favorite.

• Estate sales, especially sales involving midcentury modern homes.

• MidCentury Modern Marketplace on Facebook.

• Craigslist.