Cy Winship’s favorite resources for affordable, modern-style furniture and decor, both new and vintage.
• LexMod.
• France & SØn. “Great for lighting and knockoffs of super-expensive pieces,” he said.
• AllModern.
• Wayfair.
• CB2.
• Ikea
• Vintage stores, including Up Six, 189 Snelling Av. N., St. Paul, and findfurnish, 13 Fifth St. NE., Minneapolis.
Empty the Nest, a thrift store filled with finds from Empty the Nest’s house clean-out service. 8812 Seventh Av. N., Golden Valley.
• Garage sales. The annual ECCO (East Calhoun Community Organization) Super Sale, most recently held in June, is a favorite.
• Estate sales, especially sales involving midcentury modern homes.
• MidCentury Modern Marketplace on Facebook.
• Craigslist.