Delta Air Lines is suspending its nonstop flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Seoul, South Korea, through the end of April as global air travel continues to slow with the spread of coronavirus.

The Atlanta-based airline Tuesday added Seoul to its list of destinations eligible for travel waivers. Passengers with tickets to that city between now and April 30 can either rebook their trip for later or receive a full refund at no charge.

As a result of the heightened caution, Delta is also beginning to curtail flights to Korea, much like it did last month with service to China. The daily nonstop between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport (ICN) is the only Korea flight Delta is cutting. The flight reappears on the schedule starting May 1.

Delta, the dominant carrier at MSP, also extended the travel waiver for flights to three Italian cities — Milan, Venice and Bologna — as the outbreak spreads rapidly there. The move reflects its partnership with Air France, which offers Delta passengers connecting service throughout Europe.

The airline suspended through April all its flights to Beijing and Shanghai late last month. While MSP-ICN route is the only Korea flight Delta is temporarily suspending, the airline is reducing service to Seoul from Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle to five days a week, citing a need to decrease its capacity to Korea in anticipation of lower demand.

The last flight will depart MSP for Seoul on Friday, with the last return flight leaving Seoul for the Twin Cities on Saturday.

“The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta’s top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing concern,” the airline said in a statement. “Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines.”

Delta only began nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Seoul last April. The daily flight uses an Airbus A350-900, which seats 306 customers. It’s one of only two nonstop routes available to Minnesotans to Asia, the other being Delta’s service to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The airline is trying to get U.S. regulatory approval to launch a new nonstop from MSP to Shanghai — a process that can take several months and even years.