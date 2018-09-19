Delta Air Lines has quietly raised the checked-bag fees on its U.S. flights, joining competitors that have also recently done so.

The Atlanta-based airline, and largest carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, posted new rates of $30 for a passenger’s first checked bag and $40 for a second bag, each marking a $5 increase over the previous fees.

In late August, both United Airlines and JetBlue Airways imposed higher fees for checked luggage. Southwest Airlines continue to offer passengers two free checked bags. American Airlines has not increased bag fees yet.

There are ways around the fees, but it will cost customers in other ways. Passengers who book their ticket using the Delta-branded American Express card get their first checked bag for free. The fee on both the first and second checked bag will be waived for those who book a seat in the most expensive cabins — like First Class, Delta One and Premium Select. And frequent Delta fliers who achieve a status level, as well as active military members, can also check luggage without penalty.

Discount airlines like Frontier, Spirit and Sun Country charge varying rates for checked luggage in addition to carry-on bags. Delta does not charge for carry-on bags.

Delta collected nearly $908 million in baggage fees last year, the second-most among domestic airlines, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The company had $41 billion in 2017 revenue.