The Crosier Fathers and Brothers, a Roman Catholic religious order with a community in Onamia, Minn., filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday after agreeing to a framework for a $25.5 million agreement to compensate survivors of child sexual abuse by its members and a lay teacher.

The Crosier order filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the fourth Catholic Diocese or religious order to do so in Minnesota and the 18th in the United States.

“We applaud the strength and courage of all of the sexual abuse survivors who have come forward and shared their truths,” said Mike Finnegan, an attorney with Jeff Anderson and Associates who represents the victims. “The Crosiers are doing the right thing by working with survivors in order to facilitate a transparent and fair resolution for everyone involved.”

The Crosiers, who were willing to be transparent with the assets that they have, was the first religious order or diocese in Minnesota to agree to a compensation agreement as part of bankruptcy, Finnegan said.

Currently, there are 43 sex abuse survivors who have filed lawsuits against the Crosiers.

In March 2014, the Crosiers, which also have another remaining community in Phoenix, voluntarily released an updated list of 19 members who have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse, which occurred from the 1960s to the mid-1980s. Some of the accused are no longer in the order or have died, Finnegan said. A list of eight names of members, who worked in various locations around the country, was disclosed in 2002.

As part of the settlement framework, the Crosiers agreed to release all the files and secret documents on the 19 perpetuators, Finnegan said. “We can then make those public and we can make sure there are no more secrets around child sex abuse in this organization,” he said. “It will make sure the public knows what happened and it doesn’t get repeated in the future.”