Poison hemlock is spreading in parts of southeastern Minnesota, prompting warnings that people avoid touching the toxic flowering weed and get immediate emergency help if it’s ingested.

The weed, which is native to Europe and brought to North America as an ornamental plant, can grow eight feet tall and has white clusters of flowers. It’s currently in bloom in parts of the state and sometimes is mistaken for wild carrot and toxic water hemlock. But poison hemlock can be differentiated from those two species because it has fern-like leaves and purpled blotches on the stems.

All parts of the weed — leaves, stem, flowers and roots — are poisonous. Minnesota Department of Agriculture officials said poison hemlock is popping up in isolated pockets of the state, including recent finds in southeastern Minnesota. It appears to be spreading quickly in the St. Charles and Lanesboro areas, officials said.

Residents are advised to call Minnesota Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 if the plant is ingested. If the person is unresponsive or having trouble breathing, call 911. If an animal eats it, people should immediately call a veterinarian.

People also reportedly have been poisoned by handling the plants. State officials advise that people avoid exposure to it by wearing a long-sleeved shirt, log pants and gloves.

Poison hemlock often is found along roadsides, in pastures, on the banks of streams and in ditches. If you suspect that you see it, take a picture of and e-mail it to arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us or contact the local University of Minnesota Extension office.

More information and photos of poison hemlock can be found on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website.