Gov. Mark Dayton plans to meet this month with county attorneys over calls to investigate sexual abuse by clergy members across the state.

The governor announced the plans following a Land Exchange Board meeting Friday.

“My responsibility is to make that determination, work with the attorney general to see what the proper steps are,” Dayton said. “But it starts with the county attorneys, which is why we’re working with them first.”

The meeting will take place in the last week of September, although an official date hasn’t been set, Dayton spokeswoman Caroline Burns said Saturday. The state is still determining which county attorneys would meet with Dayton.

Last month, St. Paul attorney Jeff Anderson, who has represented many victims of alleged sexual abuse by priests for decades, called on Dayton to compel grand jury investigations of Catholic dioceses in Minnesota.

His request came after a chilling report released by a Pennsylvania grand jury in August, which found that more than 300 priests were accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 children over decades. That grand jury convened two years ago.

There are six Catholic dioceses in Minnesota.

The Diocese of St. Cloud previously said it would “fully cooperate” if an investigation were to be launched, adding that it would file for bankruptcy in order to help compensate victims. The Diocese of Duluth is also filing for bankruptcy to pay sexual-abuse survivors.

Earlier this summer, about 450 victims represented by Anderson settled with the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis for a record $210 million over decades of alleged clergy sexual abuse. Dayton on Friday said the St. Paul and Minneapolis diocese “has already been addressed.”