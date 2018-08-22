Attorney Jeff Anderson is calling on Gov. Mark Dayton to convene grand jury investigations across Minnesota to uncover clergy sex abuse and alleged coverups by Catholic bishops.

Anderson said his demands were inspired by a grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania released earlier this month that found that about 300 Roman Catholic priests in the state had molested more than 1,000 children.

Surrounded by several survivors of clergy sex abuse, Anderson on Wednesday specifically called out the Dioceses of Crookston, St. Cloud and Duluth for not releasing their files on abusive priests.

“They’re holding onto their secrets,” Anderson said, “… more should be done.”

Individual county attorneys have authority to convene investigative grand juries in their jurisdictions. But Anderson said he wants Dayton to ask for grand jury investigations because there are so many individual county attorneys with limited reach, and because some county attorneys he spoke to said they either wouldn’t or couldn’t convene such proceedings.

Dayton’s office did not have an immediate response to questions about the matter.

Survivors who spoke at a Wednesday news conference at Anderson’s office said Pope Francis’ recent letter of contrition about the Pennsylvania findings is empty without action to back it up.

“It’s time that the truth … comes out,” said survivor Tom Mahowald. “It’s time for the laity, people of the church, to stand with us survivors.”

Anderson also said that the Dioceses of Crookston, St. Cloud and Duluth either filed for bankruptcy or announced plans to do so in a move to avoid disclosing their priest files. Such declarations prevents plaintiffs’ attorneys from compelling the church to disclose evidence in civil proceedings, he said.

Anderson and about 450 victims sued the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis for clergy sex abuse, resulting in a record $210 million settlement reached in May.