Gov. Mark Dayton on Friday again called on Republican legislative leaders to come back to the negotiating table over several issues approved in the recent legislative session — and singled out GOP tax cuts on tobacco products as one of the most urgent topics to address.

Flanked by about 40 children in matching anti-tobacco T-shirts, the DFL governor said dropping taxes on cigars and eliminating the state’s automatic inflationary tax increase for cigarettes will put more young people at risk of becoming addicted to smoking. He cited a new state study that found that a majority of smokers who quit or attempted to quit cited higher taxes as a reason for dropping the habit, and suggested that Republicans who introduced the provisions into their $650 million tax bill — which he signed — were looking out for business interests, rather than public health.

“I think the health of all these young people is a lot more important than appeasing big tobacco,” he said.

The governor and Republican legislative leaders have been in a standoff since the end of the legislative session last month, when Dayton signed a long list of bills that make up the state’s next two-year, $46 billion budget, along with the tax-cut package — but then issued a line-item veto of the Legislature’s funding. Republican legislative leaders, who called the move unconstitutional, promptly said they would file a lawsuit against the governor, but have not yet done so.

Dayton was unhappy with a number of provisions in the budget bills, but said Friday that he signed them to ensure that all of the state’s operations would keep running. He said he signed the tax bill under duress; Republicans had included funding for the state Department of Revenue in that bill to ensure it would win the governor’s approval. He vetoed money for lawmakers and their staffs to try to get Republicans to renegotiate items in the tax bill, some education policies including standards for teacher licenses, and the issue of providing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants.

Dayton, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and DFL legislative leaders are now finalizing plans to meet early next week. But Republicans have maintained that they don’t want to re-open talks on issues settled in the legislative session, so it’s unclear if the stalemate will be resolved. The Legislature will run out of money later this summer, meaning lawmakers and several hundred staff members would not be paid.

The governor said he was sympathetic to the employees facing an uncertain future, but believes it’s up Daudt, Gazelka and their colleagues to solve the problem.

“It’s within the power of legislative leaders to remedy that in short order,” Dayton said.